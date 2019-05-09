Mostly Autumn's Bryan Josh talks about this weekend's headline slot at Trinity 4

Trinity 4 takes place this Saturday at Leamington Assembly. The event features headline act Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, Alan Reed, That Joe Payne, Last Flight To Pluto, C:Live Collective, Oliver Wakeman, Rodney Matthews and more.

This year's event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK. "Mental health is an important issue for all of us, and if, through music, we can make a difference and help even just one person then it all becomes worthwhile," the organisers tell Prog.

Here Mostly Autumn guitarist Bbryan Josh talks exclusively to Prog about this year's Trinity event.

What can attendees of Trinity 4 expect from your performance?

It will be a blistering jam packed set of classic Mostly Autumn alongside a taste of our new album White Rainbow, we cant wait.

Within your genre, which three bands should people be keeping an eye on, and why?

Golden Caves are a very exciting new band from the Netherlands, they supported us over there a few weeks ago, A new young fresh angle on the progressive scene - highly recommended.

Marillion, incredible band as you probably know already but I just think they get better and better, stunning live as well , they blow me away.

There are a number of fantastic items available in this year's auction - what is the most interesting item of music memorabilia you have collected?

A kind gentleman gave me a plectrum he was handed from Randy California on his last ever live show , that means the world to me. Randy and Spirit were always a great inspiration to me

Tickets for this year's event are available here.