Hilary Woods Releases Video For New Single Prodigal Dog

Hilary Woods - Colt Inhaler

Prodigal Dog

Take Him In

Kith

Jesus Said

Sever

Black Rainbow

Limbs



Irish singer Hilary Woods has released a new video to accompany her latest single Prodigal Dog, which you can watch below.

"For Prodigal Dog I set out to make a video that was slightly claustrophobic, cyclical, predominantly black in colour, one that traced the internal feeling from where the song was written," she says.

Prodigal Dog is taken from Woods' debut album Colt, which will be released on June 8 through Sacred Bones records. The album has been mixed and co-produced by James Kelly (WIFE, Altar Of Plagues) in Berlin.

“Colt was created as a way to process and make sense of the everyday,” Woods continues. “As a means to speak with inner voices, explore aloneness, and understand the complexities of desire. As a vehicle for imaginative flight, as a quest for resilience and connectivity to the outside world, as a medium through which to journey into the present, to temper the mind and inhabit the body.”

Colt can be pre-ordered via the Sacred Bones website.