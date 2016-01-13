Hexvessel launch Cosmic Truth video

Hexvessel have released a video for their track Cosmic Truth with TeamRock.

The song features on the Finnish psych-folk outfit’s latest album When We Are Death, out on January 29 via Century Media.

Singer and guitarist Mat McNerney says: “For our first video from When We Are Death, we chose one of the most poignant and personal songs from the record. This piece called Cosmic Truth goes to the heart of what Hexvessel is about, both lyrically and musically, as we present a track which is direct and pure in its message and sound.

“For a deep enlightening knowledge of real true love, through a close relationship to nature and mother earth, you will be able to experience the Cosmic Truth this universe has to offer.”

McNerney says they chose to include time-lapse visuals of Finnish nature by filmmaker Riku Karjalainen in the promo so viewers could “gain a glimpse into the divine spirits of our most beautiful surroundings, which illuminate and inform all our work.”

He continues: “We hope this song and video can bring some of nature’s light, life and warmth into your winter days and the peace in certainty that nature’s death and rebirth can instil in us all.”

Hexvessel previously made album track Earth Over Us available to stream. They’ll head out on a European tour in March and April to promote the album, which is available for pre-order.

When We Are Death tracklist

Transparent Eyeball Earth Over Us Cosmic Truth When I’m Dead Mirror Boy Drugged Up On The Universe Teeth Of The Mountain Green Gold Mushroom Spirit Doors Hunter’s Prayer Last Lovers In Hell (Bonus)

Mar 22: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Mar 24: Cologne Underground, Germany

Mar 25: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

Mar 26: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 27: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 29: Poznan Minoga, Poland

Mar 30: Prague Cross Club, Czech Republic

Apr 01: Budapest A38, Hungary

Apr 02: Cluj Napoca Shelter, Romania

Apr 03: Bucharest Control, Romania

Apr 06: Ljubljana Channel Zero, Slovenia

Apr 07: Stuttgart 1210, Germany

Apr 08: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany

Apr 10: Antwerp Het Bos, Belgium

Apr 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Apr 12: London 100 Club, UK

Apr 13: Brighton The Prince Albert, UK