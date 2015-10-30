Hexvessel stream Earth Over Us

Hexvessel have made their single Earth Over Us available to stream.

The track is released on 7-inch vinyl on November 27. It’s limited to 500 copies – 400 on black vinyl and 100 on green. The green versions will only be available at the Leafmeal Festival in Dortmund, Germany, on November 27.

Taken from upcoming album When We Are Death – due out on January 29, 2016, on Century Media – Earth Over Us is backed with a B-side cover version of Tiamat’s Gaia.

Frontman Mat McNerney says: “This is the first song I wrote for the new album, and some who have seen us this year will have heard this one live already. It was just our first step towards the album we call When We Are Death, and so there are many surprises we’re holding back, both haunting, folk and heavy-psych.

”Earth Over Us is our gateway drug that we hope hooks you up to the Hexvessel magic trip we’re gonna lay on you come January 2016.”