Watch Nine Inch Nails play Closer, Head Like A Hole and Hurt on the opening night of their Peel It Back world tour

Nine Inch Nails played their first live show since 2022 when they launched their Peel It Back world tour at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland last night, June 15. And their setlist featured a number of songs that Trent Reznor's band haven't performed live in over a decade.



The Los Angeles-based band announced their summer European tour, mixing festival headline shows with their own arena shows, in January. And they re-introduced themselves last night with three songs that haven't been on a NIN setlist since 2009, Right Where It Belongs, from 2005's With Teeth, Ruiner, from 1994's The Downward Spiral, and Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now) from 1995's Further Down The Spiral. The opening three songs were performed on a 'B' stage, before the band transferred to the arena's main stage to continue the show with the Broken EP track Wish.

The band later returned to the arena's 'B' stage to collaborate with support act Boys Noize on Vessel (played for the first time since 2014), Came Back Haunted, and a cover of How To Destroy Angels' Parasite.



How To Destroy Angels was a Trent Reznor side-project fronted by his wife Mariqueen Maandig.

The show's full setlist was:



B-Stage

Right Where It Belongs

Ruiner (acoustic)

Piggy

Main Stage

Wish

March Of The Pigs

The Frail

“he Wretched

Reptile

Copy Of A

Gave Up



B-Stage (featuring support act Boys Noize)



Vessel

Parasite (How To Destroy Angels cover)

Came Back Haunted

Main Stage

Mr. Self Destruct

Heresy

Closer

I’m Afraid Of Americans (David Bowie cover)

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like A Hole

Hurt

Watch fan-filmed footage of Closer, Head Like A Hole and Hurt below:

Nine Inch Nails - Closer (live in Dublin) - YouTube Watch On

Nine Inch Nails - Head Like A Hole @ 3Arena Dublin 15-JUN-2025 (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Nine Inch Nails - Hurt @3Arena Dublin 15-JUN-2025 (4K) - YouTube Watch On

The Peel It Back world tour resumes tomorrow night, June 17k, in Manchester.



The remaining European shows are:



Jun 17: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 18: London The O2, UK

Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Milan Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 26: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland



Jul 01: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jul 03: Gydnia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 10: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 12: Oeiras NOS Alive, Portugal

