Watch Nine Inch Nails play Closer, Head Like A Hole and Hurt on the opening night of their Peel It Back world tour
Nine Inch Nails played their first live show since 2022 last night, June 15, in Dublin. Watch footage, and see the setlist, here
Nine Inch Nails played their first live show since 2022 when they launched their Peel It Back world tour at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland last night, June 15. And their setlist featured a number of songs that Trent Reznor's band haven't performed live in over a decade.
The Los Angeles-based band announced their summer European tour, mixing festival headline shows with their own arena shows, in January. And they re-introduced themselves last night with three songs that haven't been on a NIN setlist since 2009, Right Where It Belongs, from 2005's With Teeth, Ruiner, from 1994's The Downward Spiral, and Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now) from 1995's Further Down The Spiral. The opening three songs were performed on a 'B' stage, before the band transferred to the arena's main stage to continue the show with the Broken EP track Wish.
The band later returned to the arena's 'B' stage to collaborate with support act Boys Noize on Vessel (played for the first time since 2014), Came Back Haunted, and a cover of How To Destroy Angels' Parasite.
How To Destroy Angels was a Trent Reznor side-project fronted by his wife Mariqueen Maandig.
The show's full setlist was:
B-Stage
Right Where It Belongs
Ruiner (acoustic)
Piggy
Main Stage
Wish
March Of The Pigs
The Frail
“he Wretched
Reptile
Copy Of A
Gave Up
B-Stage (featuring support act Boys Noize)
Vessel
Parasite (How To Destroy Angels cover)
Came Back Haunted
Main Stage
Mr. Self Destruct
Heresy
Closer
I’m Afraid Of Americans (David Bowie cover)
The Hand That Feeds
Head Like A Hole
Hurt
Watch fan-filmed footage of Closer, Head Like A Hole and Hurt below:
The Peel It Back world tour resumes tomorrow night, June 17k, in Manchester.
The remaining European shows are:
Jun 17: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Jun 18: London The O2, UK
Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Milan Parco Della Musica, Italy
Jun 26: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Jun 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Jul 01: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Jul 03: Gydnia Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France
Jul 10: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jul 12: Oeiras NOS Alive, Portugal
