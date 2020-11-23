Here’s that Iron Maiden vs Judas Priest vs Wham! mash-up you never knew you needed

The intersection between the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and ’80s pop music has never been properly explored. Perhaps if Judas Priest had officially released their fabled Stock, Aitken and Waterman collaborations, we might have paid more attention to the possibilities for such creative unions. Perhaps.

One man who’s clearly been mulling this over is our old friend DJ Cummerbund, the mash-up wizard who has fearlessly sought to break down genre barriers with his witty and skilful juxtaposition of unlikely bedfellows, such Rammstein vs Beyonce and Tool vs Justin Bieber.

Cummerbund’s latest head-fuck blends Iron Maiden classic The Flight Of Icarus with Judas Priest’s You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ and Wham!’s 1984 single Everything She Wants. And, once again, it works better than you never cared to imagine. Lovely stuff.

Previous sonic sorcery from the magnificent Cummerbund includes a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.