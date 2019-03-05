Hellyeah will celebrate the life of Vinnie Paul with special show in May

Hellyeah have announced a special show to celebrate the life of late drummer Vinnie Paul.

Vinnie died in June last year at the age of 54, with a public memorial service held the following month. A host of guests appeared in person and via video link-up for the event at the Bomb Factory in Dallas.

Now Vinnie's Hellyeah bandmates will pay their own tribute to the drummer when they take to the stage at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on May 11.

The band say: “Please join us, together with our metal family, friends and fans, to celebrate the life of our brother and bandmate with a very special one night only event: Hellyeah: A Celebration Of The Life Of Vinnie Paul."

Tickets will go on sale from 10am PST on Friday (March 8).

Last month, Hellyeah called on fans to submit pictures of themselves with Vinnie for inclusion in the artwork for their upcoming studio album.

The follow-up to 2016’s Undeniable will feature Vinnie on drums as he had finished recording all his parts before his death. Hellyeah previously shared three clips from the studio to let fans know how the record was progressing.

Further details about the event and album will be revealed in due course.