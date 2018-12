Helloween have released a video showing drummer Dani Loble limbering up in the studio as they start work on their 15th album.

The German power metal outfit are recording the follow-up to 2013’s Straight Out Of Hell in Tenerife with producer Charlie Bauerfeind. The record is scheduled for a May 2015 release via Nuclear Blast.

In the video, frontman Andi Deris introduces Loble before telling fans to “stay tuned.”