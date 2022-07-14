Heilung stream intense new single Asja

Pagan folk collective Heilung have streamed their latest single, the intense Asja, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the Danish-based band's upcoming album Drif that will be released on August 19 through Season Of Mist.

"This is a love song," say the band. "Maria sings to the listener of love, recovery and prosperity, chasing away evil and welcoming love. The piece contains a quotation of some lines of “Hávamál”, combined with a selection of blessing words meant to provide help to the listener in a troubled time. Kai brought his vocal part of Asja back to us after a month of isolation, fasting and meditation in nature. Only the spirits know the full meaning, but we do know that the context is love, prosperity and protection."

Heilung will release Drif during this year's Midgardsblot Festival and will host an exclusive listening session and meet & greet in the viking longhouse for a limited amount of people. Details will be announced shortly.

Pre-order Drif.