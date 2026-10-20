"We will have the honour of honouring the local spirits together." Pagan folk mystics Heilung announce first tour dates since going on hiatus
Heilung's return to the stage will commence with two rituals at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia
Danish ensemble Heilung have announced their first live shows since going on hiatus after completing their 2025 tour in Sweden last August.
The 'Amplified History' collective, known for their euphoric live shows, which feature dozens of costumed musicians and dancers, will resume live work in March next year with a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand. The tour begins with two nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and ends with a show at the 13,000-capacity Spark Arena in Auckland. Full dates below.
Support at the shows apart from Sydney will come from the German-born, Texas-based folk-pop singer-songwriter Lilith Max.
A presale for Sydney tickets begins tomorrow (October 21) at noon local time, while the general sale kicks off on Friday at 9am. Tickets for the other shows go on sale on October 27 at 9am local time (presale), with the general sale starting two days later. Tickets are available from Destroy All Lines.
"It is with great honour that we can reveal the first performances after our long hiatus will commence Down Under," say the band. "Even more so because the first time we set our bare feet on stage again will be in the beautiful halls of the Sydney Opera House.
"Only a few Danish acts have managed to perform within these famous walls, and we are proud to become part of that legacy.
"From Sydney, we will once again travel across Australia and finish with one single performance in Aotearoa / New Zealand. Some of these places we have already visited before; others will be new to us. We are counting on better weather in Brisbane this time; those of you who were there will know what we mean!
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"Once again, we will also have the honour of sharing the ritual and dance with First Nations people of these lands, meeting old and new friends and honouring the local spirits together."
Heilung originally announced they would be going on hiatus in November 2024, nine months before the end of their last tour, proclaiming, "Heilung retreats now. It will vanish from the stages, the roaring drums will be silent, and the ecstatic dance is over. It will go to sleep, rest for a time and return stronger than ever before."
The collective have also completed work on a new album, Sagas, which will be released on December 11 via Season of Mist. The first single from the album, Læknisgaldr, was released last week.
Heilung: 2027 Tour Dates
Mar 01: Sydney Opera House, Australia
Mar 02: Sydney Opera House, Australia
Mar 04: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia
Mar 06: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
Mar 09: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia
Mar 12: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia
Mar 16: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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