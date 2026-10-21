Canadian duo Angine de Poitrine have announced a mammoth world tour for 2027.

The microtonal math-rockers, who exploded into public consciousness a mere eight months ago after their session on Seattle radio station KEXP went viral, will kick things off in Australia before heading across the Pacific to South America for shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

Dates in Canada, the US and Mexico will follow, before the globe-straddling, papier-mâché pair head to Europe for a run of shows that climaxes with two nights at London's Brixton Academy.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"Angine is preparing its bullock cart and announces a new ride for 2027!" proclaim the duo.

Presale signups for all new headline dates are available via Layla until October 25 at 10 am GMT. Registrants will receive a unique code the following day, which will give them access to the artist presale beginning October 27 at 10am (local). Other presales start on October 29 at the same time, and any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 30.

Angine de Poitrine are currently on tour in Europe. All their shows for the rest of the year are sold out.

Angine de Poitrine: Vol II 2026 tour

Oct 22: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France

Oct 24: Lyon L'Épicerie Moderne, France

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 27: Berlin Astra, Germany

Oct 28: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Oct 29: Heidelberg Metropolink, Germany

Oct 31: Amsterdam London Calling, Netherlands †

Nov 01: Groningen VERA, Netherlands

Nov 05: Toronto History, ON

Nov 06: Quebec City Impérial Bell , QC

Nov 14: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Nov 16: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 17: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 18: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 19: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Nov 20: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Nov 22: Mexico City Corona Capital CDMX, Mexico †

Nov 25: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Nov 27: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Nov 29: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Nov 30: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 02: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 04: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 05: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Dec 07: San Francisco The Castro Theatre, CA

Dec 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Dec 10: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

Dec 11: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

Dec 12: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Dec 13: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Angine de Poitrine: Concerts de Musique 2027 tour

Mar 04: Melbourne Forum, Australia

Mar 06: Meredith Golden Plains, Australia †

Mar 07: Adelaide WOMADelaide, Australia †

Mar 09: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 13: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina †

Mar 14: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile †

Mar 19: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brasil †

Mar 21: Bogota Estéreo Picnic, Colombia †

Mar 28: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Mar 29: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Centre, AB

Mar 31: Ottawa History Ottawa, ON

Apr 01: Ottawa History Ottawa, ON

Mar 06: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Mar 07: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

May 02: Washington The Anthem, DC

May 03: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 05: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 06: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

May 07: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

May 08: Nashville The Truth, TN

May 10: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

May 11: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX

May 15: Denver Mission Ballroom, ES

Jun 3-5: Barcelona Primavera Sound, Spain †

Jun 05: Paris We Love Green, France †

Jun 12: Neuchâtel Festi’neuch, Czech Republic †

Jun 14: Milan Magnolia Estivo, Italy

Jun 18-20: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany †

Jun 18-20: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany †

Jun 24: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 28: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 29: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jul 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 30: Chicoutimi Zone Portuaire, QC

Find Angine de Poitrine tickets.