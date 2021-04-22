Hear the new single from Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, sung in Russian

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a new solo single, sung entirely in Russian. Любимый город aka ‘favourite city’ is a moody, piano-led ballad/torch song, bearing scant resemblance to anything the Berliner has previously recorded with Rammstein or his now defunct side project, Lindemann.

Composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky, with lyrics by Evgenij Dolmatovskij, it’s not at all clear whether Любимый город is a one-off collaboration for Lindemann, or the first taste of a full-length solo album for the German vocalist. But we rather like it.

Currently gracing the cover of Metal Hammer, Rammstein were recently forced to reschedule their planned 2021 European tour for summer 2022.

Everyone’s favourite German industrial-metal troupe also recently announced a new eye-wateringly expensive, and hugely popular, merch collaboration with high end Spanish fashion house Balenciaga. The sextet’s much-loved keyboard gimp Flake Lorenz also recently confirmed that the band have spent the past few months recording “an album that we hadn't planned on." The usually secretive six-piece have been posting photos and video footage from La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where they recorded 2019’s untitled album.