Rammstein’s 2021 European tour has been postponed again

Rammstein have postponed their European stadium tour for a second time.

The tour, which had already been rescheduled from 2020 and was due to begin in Leipzig on May 29, 2021, has been rescheduled for 2022.

In a statement, the band said: “Due to the expected ongoing event-bans and restrictions related to COVID-19, Rammstein are unfortunately forced to postpone the planned European Stadium Tour again.

“The band and everyone involved are very disappointed about this. Given the lack of planning reliability for holding events of this size, this step is unavoidable.

The concerts are rescheduled to 2022. Unfortunately, some minor changes had to be made and the show in Belfast will be canceled entirely. Tickets for Belfast will be refunded, all other tickets remain valid!

“The band is using the time off to continue working on new songs. We look forward to seeing you in 2022!”

The rescheduled tour now begins in Leipzig on May 20, 2022 and runs though to August 3. The full dates are listed below.

Keyboard player Flake Lorenze recently revealed that the band have spent the past few months recording a brand new album.

“The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."







May 20: Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 29.05.2020 & 22.05.2021)

May 21, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena (rescheduled from 30.05.2020 & 23.05.2021)

May 25 Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadion (rescheduled from 25.05.2020 & 27.05.2021)

May 30 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 06.06.2020 & 05.07.2021)

May 31 Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund (rescheduled from 07.06.2020 & 06.07.2021)

Jun 4 Berlin, Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 04.07.2020 & 05.06.2021)

Jun 5 Berlin, Olympiastadion (rescheduled from 05.07.2020 & 06.06.2021)

Jun 10 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from 02.06.2020 & 31.05.2021, Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Jun 11 Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen (rescheduled from 03.06.2020 & 01.06.2021, Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Jun 14 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 01.07.2020 & 30.06.2021)

Jun 15 Hamburg, Volksparkstadion (rescheduled from 02.07.2020 & 01.07.2021)

Jun 18 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 27.06.2020 & 26.06.2021)

Jun 19 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena (rescheduled from 28.06.2020 & 27.06.2021)

Jun 22 Aarhus, Ceres Park (rescheduled from 04.08.2020 & 23.06.2021)

Jun 26 Coventry, Ricoh Arena (rescheduled from 20.06.2020 & 19.06.2021)

Jun 30 Cardiff, Principality Stadium (rescheduled from 14.06.2020 & 16.06.2021)

Jul 04 Nijmegen, Goffertpark (rescheduled from 24.06.2020 & 03.08.2021)

Jul 08 Lyon, Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 09.07.2020 & 09.07.2021)

Jul 09 Lyon, Groupama Stadium (rescheduled from 10.07.2020 & 10.07.2021)

Jul 12 Turin, Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (rescheduled from 13.07.2020 & 13.07.2021)

Jul 16 Warsaw, PGE Narodowy (rescheduled from 17.07.2020 & 17.07.2021)

Jul 20 Tallinn, Song Festival Grounds (rescheduled from 21.07.2020 & 21.07.2021)

Jul 24 Oslo, Bjerke Travbane (rescheduled from Trondheim 26. & 27.07.2020 Granåsen & 25.07.2021 Leangen Travbane)

Jul 29 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 31.07.2020 & 30.07.2021)

Jul 30 Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium (rescheduled from 01.08.2020 & 31.07.2021)

Aug 03 Ostend, Park De Nieuwe Koers (rescheduled from 10.06.2020 & 07.08.2021)

Note - dates at Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on Jun 12 and Jun 17 2021 have been cancelled

