Rammstein are officially back in the studio.

The band, who were forced to postpone their 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have revealed that they’re currently holed up in the south of France.

An Instagram post on the band’s official account showed a photo of the band at work in La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where they recorded 2019’s untitled album. The accompanying caption states: “Sadly no tour this year - but it’s great to be back in the studio!”

While the German band haven't said what they're up to, drummer Christoph Schneider recently confirmed the band had been working on new material.

“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs,” Schneider told Radio Rodeo's The BossHoss show in June. “We met and we’re working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.”