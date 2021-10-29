Hear first clips of new Limp Bizkit album Still Sucks in bizarre Instagram video

Nu metal champions Limp Bizkit have confirmed the release date of their new album Still Sucks. Fred Durst announced the news via a bizarre video posted on his Instagram, titled 'Album Review with Jake Bacon - Limp Bizkit Still Sucks', alongside a post on Limp Bizkit's official page confirming that their long-awaited sixth record will arrive on October 31.

In the video, mystery character 'Jake Bacon' (not the first time in this album cycle somebody has donned a wig) reveals the band are "putting out this killer record - it's killer, man - on Halloween, how wicked is that?".

It might be a little bizarre, but the video also gives us our first proper taste of the new Bizkit record as Bacon talks the record opening with "a crazy riff" (which isolated sounds more than a little Slipknot-esque), then "all the sand in the world" (no idea what he means, but the snarled vocal has shades of Korn and even nu metal revivalists Tetrarch). There's also Durst's characteristic rapping, "a boy band track" (that to our ears sounds like Weezer) and a bit of straight-up classic-style Bizkit bounce.

Considering fans have been waiting a decade for the follow-up to 2011's Gold Cobra, the video offers an absolute bounty of sonic nuggets to pick apart and get excited for the new album. Watch the video below to get your first taste of Limp Bizkit's sixth album, Still Sucks.

The video doesn't just reveal clips of the songs, however. It also shows off a track-list for the album, confirming that (other than Dad Vibes), none of these songs have been released thus far, meaning Still Sucks is likely separate from the band's long-mooted Stampede Of The Disco Elephants.

Either way, the long gap wait for a new Limp Bizkit album is finally over on Halloween, with Bacon promising that when you listen to it "you'll wanna put your head in a speaker tornado" while "the bass is gonna give you the brown note where you go 'oh shit, I'm gonna poop my pants'" - and if that's not exactly what you want from Limp Bizkit, we don't know what is.

Still Sucks Tracklist:

1. Out Of Style

2. Dirty Rotten Bizkit

3. Dad Vibes

4. Turn It Up Bitch

5. Don't Change

6. You Bring Out The Worst In Me

7. Love The Hate

8. Barnacle

9. Empty Hole

10. Pillpopper

11. Snacky Poo

12. Goodbye