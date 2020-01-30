Hayley Williams releases striking video for new single Leave It Alone

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has released a video for her new solo single Leave It Alone.

The track follows Williams' first single, Simmer, which was released last week. It's taken from upcoming album Petals For Armor, which is set to launch on May 8 through Atlantic.

The song is accompanied by a video which opens with the same heavy breathing that introduced the Simmer promo, and develops the eerie narrative laid out in the first video. Both videos were directed by Warren Fu.

Williams says on the upcoming album: “I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor – and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

"I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.

“I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and feels exactly as I’d hoped it would.”

Williams adds: “Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

Watch the video in full below.