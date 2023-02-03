Hawkwind announce 35th studio album

Space rock legends Hawkwind have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, The Future Never Waits, through Cherry Red Records on April 28.

The new album, the band's 35th studio album, follows on from 2021's acclaimed Somnia release and the following 2022 double live album We Are Looking In On You, and has been recorded by the current Hawkwind line-up of Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim 'Thighpaulsandra' Lewis.

The band are currently booking live shows around the release of the new album, to add to the previously announced headline slot at the very first UK Prognosis Festival on April 23.

Thus far they will play:

Apr 28: Manchester Academy I

Apr 29: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 30: Durham Northern Kin Festival

Jun 16: Hall for Cornwall

Aug 28: Chepstow Castle, Castell Roc

The Future Never Waits will be released on CD and vinyl. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Future Never Waits.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind: The Future Never Waits

1. The Future Never Waits

2. The End

3. Aldous Huxley

4. They Are So Easily Distracted

5. Rama (The Prophecy)

6. USB1

7. Outside Of Time

8. I’m Learning To Live Today

9. The Beginning

10. Trapped In This Modern Age