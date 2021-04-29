Hawkwind announce new album and Autumn tour dates

Hawkwind have announced that they will release a new album, Somnia, through Cherry Red Records in August.

At the same time the band have announced a short run of live dates for September, as well as the band's fabled three-day Hawkfest which will take place in August and their postponed London Palladium Arrival in Dystopia show which will take place in October.

"Somnia will be released to coincide with the return of our three-day Hawkfest festival, which runs from 27th – 29th August in East Devon, the anniversary of Hawkwind's first ever live gig," the band say in a statement. "The concept of Somnia makes many allusions to sleep; through Roman mythology and the god of sleep Somnus, the lyrics tell the tale of sleepless paranoia, strange encounters, fever dreams and meditation."

Somnia will be available on CD and 180g vinyl and pre-orders will open soon, You can view the new album artwork, tracklisting and tour dates below.

Hawkwind: Somnia

1. Unsomnia

2. Strange Encounters

3. Alcyone

4. Counting Sheep

5. China Blues

6. It’s Only a Dream

7. Meditation

8. Sweet Dreams

9. I Can’t Get You Off My Mind

10. Small Objects in Space

11. Pulsestar

12. Barkus

13. Cave of Phantom Dreams

Hawkwind Autumn tour dates

Aug 27-29: Hawkfest, East Devon

Sep 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 12: Leamington Spa The Assembly

Sep 14: Brighton Dome

Sep 16: York The Barbican

Sep 26: Liverpool Grand Central Hall

Sep 27: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 28: London Palldium

