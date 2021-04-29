Hawkwind announce new album and Autumn tour dates

Hawkwind have announced that they will release a new album, Somnia, through Cherry Red Records in August.
At the same time the band have announced a short run of live dates for September, as well as the band's fabled three-day Hawkfest which will take place in August and their postponed London Palladium Arrival in Dystopia show which will take place in October.
"Somnia will be released to coincide with the return of our three-day Hawkfest festival, which runs from 27th – 29th August in East Devon, the anniversary of Hawkwind's first ever live gig," the band say in a statement. "The concept of Somnia makes many allusions to sleep; through Roman mythology and the god of sleep Somnus, the lyrics tell the tale of sleepless paranoia, strange encounters, fever dreams and meditation."
Somnia will be available on CD and 180g vinyl and pre-orders will open soon, You can view the new album artwork, tracklisting and tour dates below.
Hawkwind: Somnia
1. Unsomnia
2. Strange Encounters
3. Alcyone
4. Counting Sheep
5. China Blues
6. It’s Only a Dream
7. Meditation
8. Sweet Dreams
9. I Can’t Get You Off My Mind
10. Small Objects in Space
11. Pulsestar
12. Barkus
13. Cave of Phantom Dreams
Hawkwind Autumn tour dates
Aug 27-29: Hawkfest, East Devon
Sep 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sep 12: Leamington Spa The Assembly
Sep 14: Brighton Dome
Sep 16: York The Barbican
Sep 26: Liverpool Grand Central Hall
Sep 27: Manchester O2 Ritz
Oct 28: London Palldium