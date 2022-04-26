Haken release video for epic new single Nightingale

UK prog rockers Haken have released a video for a brand new single, Nightingale, which you can watch below.

The new seven-minute plus single is the first time fans will have heard new keyboard player Pete Jones perform with the band since he returned to the fold to replace the departed Diego Tejeida last year. Jones was the band's original keyboard player, leaving the band in 2008.

"Nightingale was the first track Pete Jones presented to the band after rejoining Haken this year," the band state. "The initial song idea quickly inspired of the classic Haken sound and naturally evolved into some new harmonic territory. The song ranges from delicate moments to monstrous riffs.

"We enlisted Jens Bogren to mix Nightingale and, as always, he’s blown us away by capturing every detail while delivering power and energy. We couldn’t be happier with the finished product.

"Lyrically, the song reflects on the creative process itself; with a message that although it may be difficult of late, we must remember to be thankful for the positives in life; be they big or small."

The artwork for the new single, which you can view below, was created by Belgian fan Rein Van Oyen who won a special competition for fans to submit their own original artwork.

Haken are about to head out on a US tour with labelmates Symphony X as well as appearing on Cruise To The Edge. The band will announce rescheduled Uk and European tour dates soon.