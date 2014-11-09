Gus G details UK dates

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G has announced he’ll play in London next month, followed by four UK dates in February next year.
The gigs have been lined up to promote the launch of a new version of his solo album I Am The Fire. The original recording featuring guest appearances from artists including Mats Leven, Jeff Scott Soto, David Ellefson and Billy Sheehan launched in March.
To mark the announcement, he’s released a promo for the track Long Way Down, which features Eyes Set To Kill frontwoman Alexia Rodriguez. View it below.
Gus G says: “I worked on this track with producer Kevin Churko, his son Kane and Alexia Rodriguez. Once we finished it, we knew we had a special song in our hands. The Long Way Down’s lyrics were inspired by a scene I witnessed many years ago when I briefly lived in Sweden. What I saw is the exact storyline with the girl in this video.
“We hear about suicides all the time in the news – it’s always shocking. Hundreds of thousands of people deal with depression every day. They’re brave. If there’s one message we’d like to pass out with this song and video is that suicide can be prevented.”
The new CD and DVD Digipak of I Am The Fire contains four bonus tracks and an hour-long DVD. It features video clips, live tracks, guitar tutorials and track-by-track commentary.
Tour date 2014
Dec 16: London O2 Academy Brixton
Tour dates 2015
Feb 19: St Ives Corn Exchange
Feb 20 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Feb 21: Manchester Academy 3
Feb 22: Southampton The Joiners
I Am The Fire Digipak
CD1
- My Will Be Done 2. Blame It On Me 3. I Am The Fire 4. Vengeance 5. Long Way Down 6. Just Can’t Let Go 7. Terrified 8. Eyes Wide Open 9. Redemption 10. Summer Days 11. Dreamkeeper 12. End Of The Line 13. Hesitate 14. Without You 15. Last Embrace
CD2
- Redemption 2. My Will Be Done 3. Blame It On Me 4. Eyes Wide Open 5. My Will Be Done 6. Eyes Wide Open 7. Redemption 8. I Am The Fire 9. Long Way Down 10. Summer Days 11. Vengeance 12. Dreamkeeper 13. Hesitate 14. EPK 15. Track-By-Track commentary