Gus G details UK dates

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G has announced he’ll play in London next month, followed by four UK dates in February next year.

The gigs have been lined up to promote the launch of a new version of his solo album I Am The Fire. The original recording featuring guest appearances from artists including Mats Leven, Jeff Scott Soto, David Ellefson and Billy Sheehan launched in March.

To mark the announcement, he’s released a promo for the track Long Way Down, which features Eyes Set To Kill frontwoman Alexia Rodriguez. View it below.

Gus G says: “I worked on this track with producer Kevin Churko, his son Kane and Alexia Rodriguez. Once we finished it, we knew we had a special song in our hands. The Long Way Down’s lyrics were inspired by a scene I witnessed many years ago when I briefly lived in Sweden. What I saw is the exact storyline with the girl in this video.

“We hear about suicides all the time in the news – it’s always shocking. Hundreds of thousands of people deal with depression every day. They’re brave. If there’s one message we’d like to pass out with this song and video is that suicide can be prevented.”

The new CD and DVD Digipak of I Am The Fire contains four bonus tracks and an hour-long DVD. It features video clips, live tracks, guitar tutorials and track-by-track commentary.

Dec 16: London O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 19: St Ives Corn Exchange

Feb 20 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 21: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 22: Southampton The Joiners

I Am The Fire Digipak

CD1

My Will Be Done 2. Blame It On Me 3. I Am The Fire 4. Vengeance 5. Long Way Down 6. Just Can’t Let Go 7. Terrified 8. Eyes Wide Open 9. Redemption 10. Summer Days 11. Dreamkeeper 12. End Of The Line 13. Hesitate 14. Without You 15. Last Embrace

CD2