Gus G takes the blame

Gus G has released a video for his track Blame It On Me.
It’s taken from his debut album I Am The Fire, launched in March via Century Media and featuring a string of guests including Mats Leven – who sings the track below – Jeff Scott Soto, David Ellefson and Billy Sheehan.
The Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind axeman recently said: “I can’t believe all these great musicians got on board for the album. Everybody brought in their unmistakable style and talent, and they really lifted the songs.”
G heads off on a brief US club tour in October, with support from Lynam.
Tracklist
My Will Be Done – featuring Mats Leven
Blame It On Me – featuring Mats Leven
I Am The Fire – featuring Devour The Day
Vengeance – featuring David Ellefson
Long Way Down – featuring Alexia Rodriguez
Just Can’t Let Go – featuring Jacob Bunton
Terrified – featuring Billy Sheehan
Eyes Wide Open – featuring Mats Leven
Redemption – featuring Michael Starr
Summer Days – featuring Jeff Scott Soto
Dreamkeeper – featuring Tom S. Englund
End Of The Line – featuring Mats Leven