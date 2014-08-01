Trending

Gus G takes the blame

Ozzy guitarist launches promo for solo album track

Gus G has released a video for his track Blame It On Me.

It’s taken from his debut album I Am The Fire, launched in March via Century Media and featuring a string of guests including Mats Leven – who sings the track below – Jeff Scott Soto, David Ellefson and Billy Sheehan.

The Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind axeman recently said: “I can’t believe all these great musicians got on board for the album. Everybody brought in their unmistakable style and talent, and they really lifted the songs.”

G heads off on a brief US club tour in October, with support from Lynam.

Tracklist

  1. My Will Be Done – featuring Mats Leven

  2. Blame It On Me – featuring Mats Leven

  3. I Am The Fire – featuring Devour The Day

  4. Vengeance – featuring David Ellefson

  5. Long Way Down – featuring Alexia Rodriguez

  6. Just Can’t Let Go – featuring Jacob Bunton

  7. Terrified – featuring Billy Sheehan

  8. Eyes Wide Open – featuring Mats Leven

  9. Redemption – featuring Michael Starr

  10. Summer Days – featuring Jeff Scott Soto

  11. Dreamkeeper – featuring Tom S. Englund

  12. End Of The Line – featuring Mats Leven

