Gus G takes the blame

Gus G has released a video for his track Blame It On Me.

It’s taken from his debut album I Am The Fire, launched in March via Century Media and featuring a string of guests including Mats Leven – who sings the track below – Jeff Scott Soto, David Ellefson and Billy Sheehan.

The Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind axeman recently said: “I can’t believe all these great musicians got on board for the album. Everybody brought in their unmistakable style and talent, and they really lifted the songs.”

G heads off on a brief US club tour in October, with support from Lynam.

Tracklist