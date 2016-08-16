Corey Taylor has another fan thrown out of Slipknot gig

Corey Taylor has had another fan ejected from a Slipknot gig – this time during the band’s show in Concord, California.

It follows an incident in Toronto last month in which Taylor singled out a man in the audience, saying: “You don’t show me shit, you little pussy,” before security removed the man from the venue.

In the latest incident, video footage shows Taylor pointing at a man in the crowd and saying: “Get that guy. Get him out. That fucker with the glasses, get him the fuck out.”

The reasons for Taylor’s actions at the Concord gig are not clear. The video can be viewed below.

After the Toronto incident, Taylor said he felt bad for the ejected fan’s friend who had to leave with him as she was getting a lift home with him.

The vocalist said: “He was showing some serious disrespect. What you’re seeing is the culmination of me trying to ignore it for the entire show, and finally getting to the point where I’m like, ‘We’re not doing this any more. I’ve been doing this for 20 years now – I’m not doing that.’

“The thing that sucked, though, was the girl that was with him was a fan. She had to leave because he was her ride.”

Slipknot are currently touring North America with Marilyn Manson. The trip was delayed after Taylor underwent emergency neck surgery.

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

