Help your dad ascend to shred master with 55% off our favourite online guitar lessons for Father’s Day

By
published

Guitar Tricks have more than 11,000 online lessons - including hours of tuition for rock and metal players - and they’re offering a yearly sub for just $99, with a guitar setup guide thrown into the bargain

Man playing guitar
(Image credit: Getty Images/Westend61)

If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift and are all out of ideas, then Guitar Tricks have an awesome offer that will be music to your dad’s ears come July 16 – that’s because they’ve knocked the price of their annual subscription down from $179 to $99 – that's just $8.25 per month and Guitar Tricks' lowest-ever membership price.

And as if that wasn't enough, Guitar Tricks have also included a guitar setup guide and 4 other free gifts – including songwriting tools and backing tracks – so he can get everything in place before the shredding begins.

Our friends over at Guitar World gave the service 4.5-stars in their Guitar Tricks review, saying their range of courses “strike the right balance between detailed and concise” and with more than 11,000 video lessons available to dive into, there’s plenty of content to keep you or your dad’s fingers on the fretboard.

Guitar Tricks have five core learning systems covering fundamentals, acoustic, blues, rock and country, while their massive song lesson library is crammed full of rock, metal, blues and more.

Guitar Trick Father’s Day:$179

Guitar Trick Father’s Day: Annual sub $179, now $99
To celebrate Father's Day on June 16, the team at Guitar Tricks are offering an annual sub to their genre-spanning online guitar lessons for just $99 - their lowest ever membership offer. They're also including a guitar setup guide to follow before you dive into more than 11,000 lessons and is packed with extras to get stuck into. There's also a 60-day money back guarantee in place too. Want to get him a gift certificate instead? Use this link.

View Deal

Guitar Tricks say: “Rock guitar music started as the sound of youth and energy. It was born from a young generation of musicians and performers during the 1960’s who grew up listening to blues, country, jazz and rock’n’roll from the 1940’s and 50’s. From all those influences they made something entirely new which captured the imagination of every following generation; Rock music.

“Metal style guitar is huge, powerful and all encompassing. The tones and sounds can be a bit intimidating to try to tackle on your own. We will outline for you a variety of ways to achieve Metal guitar mastery.

“Through these lessons you’ll learn how to dial in metal guitar tones, alternate picking techniques, shredding licks and a few artist studies so you can be sure you sound like the real deal.”

Away from the main lessons, there's access to artist studies, while there are 44 different instructors who will lead you through the lessons.

Personal progress is tracked on Guitar Tricks so you won’t get lost and if you’re looking for some inspiration, the website has a forum for players – and you can even send the Guitar Tricks team a video to get their feedback.

This offer ends on June 18, so if you want an awesome last-minute Father’s Day gift or fancy the promotion yourself, sign up for the $99 deal quickly.

And for more ideas, check out our list of the best gifts for Father's Day where you'll find a bunch of products with a special rock'n'roll twist

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.