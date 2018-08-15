Greta Van Fleet launch psychedelic video for new single When The Curtain Falls

Greta Van Fleet have released a video for their new single When The Curtain Falls.

The video, directed by visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko (the man responsible for effects on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Iron Man), takes its inspiration from "psychedelic aesthetics" and takes place in an abandoned desert scene.

It's thought that single When The Curtain Calls will feature on the US band's highly anticipated and as-yet-untitled debut album – though no further details have been made available at this point.

The single comes as Greta Van Fleet head out on a series of live dates across the US, Japan and Europe – check full tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Watch the video for When The Curtain Falls below.

Aug 18: Osaka Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 19: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 23: Kahului Maui Arts & Cultural Center, HI

Aug 24: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Sep 07: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 08: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Skookum Festival, BC

Sep 11: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Sep 12: Calgary BMO Centre, AB

Sep 14: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Sep 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 18: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Sep 19: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 22: Las Vegas iHeart Radio Festival, NV

Sep 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 25: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 26: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre, UT

Sep 29: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 05: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: San Bernardino Cal Jam, CA

Oct 11: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK