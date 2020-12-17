Green Carnation premiere new video for The World Without A View

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have premiered a new video for their near 10 minute epic single The World Without A View. You can watch the new video in full below.

The World Without A View was released through the band's bandcamp page in November but as of tomorrow it will be available from all streaming platforms.

"This is a big day for Green Carnation, being able to share a new song that wasn't planned at all before Covid-19," the band tell Prog. "We managed to compose this in the strictest lockdown period in Norway in 2020, and then record it in the studio this autumn. The music video is made by Costin Chioreanu, and is a wonderful art video, showing how he made our cover art. We would like to thank Costin for his amazing work. The song and the video are both big bonuses this year for us, and hopefully also for our fans."

Green Carnation returned with new album Leaves Of Yesteryear, their first new studio album for 14 years, in 2020.