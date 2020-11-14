Green Carnation release brand new single The World Without A View

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have released a brand new single, the near 10 minute epic The World Without A View. The recording has been financed by the band and is available now via the band's Bandcamp page and is a digital release only.

"This piece of music is made for our fans who had been looking forward to see us live this year and to all those who have graced us with their love and support through the years", says founding member and guitarist Tchort.



2020 was going to be a big year for the band, releasing and supporting their first album for 14 years, Leaves Of Yesteryear, through Season of Mist in May and celebrating their 20th anniversary as recording artists. Approaching the end of a devastating year for the live music industry the band is happy for the opportunity to release new material much earlier than planned.



Vocalist Kjetil Nordhus adds: "We have managed to be creative in a difficult period for the band, and it feels good to be able to use the lockdown to something positive."

You can watch a video play of the band discussing The World Without A View below.

Get The Word Without A View.