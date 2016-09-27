Metallica fear for future of rock

Metallica are worried about the future of rock music after they’ve gone, they’ve revealed.

The band discussed their concerns in a question-and-answer session with fans on Sirius XM as they continue to promote upcoming album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

And despite name-checking several rising-star acts, they expressed fears over what will happen to the heavy music genre in the future.

Frontman James Hetfield said he hadn’t heard much inspirational material recently, adding: “Where’s the syncopation? Where’s the heart? I get mad.

“Hopefully somebody will be like me and just come up with something, and be the next cool different thing. Someone’s got to get pissed off enough to write something different.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich recommended Savages, saying: “Talk about pissed off – they’re insane. They’re this punky, super-dark, Siouxsie And The Banshees dark, weird Euro punk. They’re a little different.”

Guitarist Kirk Hammett said: “I saw a video for a band that really impressed me. Their name is kind of difficult – you pronounce it ‘Horror’ but it’s H09909.”

But he went on: “Where’s the new generation of arena bands? Can anyone answer that?”

Bassist Robert Trujillo reported that he’d discussed the future with Black Sabbath counterpart Geezer Butler, saying: “I ran into him on a flight from London and he was like, ‘Who’s going to carry the torch? When Metallica’s done and we’re done, who will it be?’ I was like, ‘Let me think about that.’”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18. Metallica launched a video for their track Moth Into Flame yesterday. They tour South America next month and they’ve confirmed two appearances in Denmark in February.

Metallica 2016 Latin America tour dates

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

