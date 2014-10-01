Simmons repeats 'rock is dead' claim

Gene Simmons says he stands by his controversial comments on the current state of rock music, repeating his claim that "rock and roll is dead."

And the Kiss star insists that he is entitled to his sometimes outspoken views, adding: “You’re allowed to say stupid things.”

Simmons came under fire from other musicians last month after he said that rock had been “murdered” and that it’s almost impossible for new bands to make a living in the music industry.

Rob Halford and Dee Snider were among those to reject Simmons’ view.

Now, Simmons tells Kansas City Live: “Rock and roll is dead. I’m gonna ask you a question, and you decide, okay? From 1958 until 1988, it’s 30 years, name hundreds and hundreds of classic rock acts?

“Okay, I’ve got Elvis Presley, the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin on and on and on. Even Motown, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson.

“From 1988 until today, just give me five. You can’t. No. Nobody. How about that?”

“I think it really comes down to when technology outpaces the laws of the land – it’s the Wild West. People just go and grab territory and don’t pay for it. It devalues new bands. It doesn’t affect me – I make a living – but it’s sad, because the next Beatles or the next Kiss, it does not have a chance.”

On his previous controversial comments on depression and addiction, Simmons adds: “It’s called America. You’re allowed to say stupid things. You’re allowed to voice your opinion. And I’m not better or worse than anybody else.”