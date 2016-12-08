Megadeth, Metallica, Baroness react to Grammy news

Megadeth, Metallica and Baroness have all reacted to being nominated for next year’s Grammy awards.
They, along with artists including, Gojira, Disturbed, Twenty One Pilots, Primus and Blink-182 were this week nominated for honours at the 59th annual ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 12, 2017.
Megadeth have been nominated for Best Metal Performance for Dystopia – and their leader Dave Mustaine says it marks the “grand finale to the most perfect campaign.”
He reports: “Last time we were nominated I was at the awards talking with Kenny G and I said how we’d been nominated a lot, but hadn’t won it yet. He said, ‘Don’t feel bad, it took me 21 times to win my first one!’ This has been such an incredible year for Megadeth.
“With so many milestones, and so many individual and group awards, to now have this honour of being nominated again is the grand finale to the most perfect campaign.”
Metallica, who have been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired, say: “Wow! Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has only been out for a little over two weeks and we are humbled and honoured to be nominated for a Grammy.”
Baroness are nominated in the same category as Megadeth for their track Shock Me, and mainman John Baizley says hearing the news was an “unexpected surprise.”
He says: “Thank you for considering Baroness and Shock Me for a Grammy. What an unexpected surprise to get at 5 am in Australia.”
The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal and prog artists can be viewed below.
Grammy nominations 2017
Best Metal Performance
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price Is Wrong
Best Rock Performance
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Song
David Bowie – Blackstar
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human
Metallica – Hardwired
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best Rock Album
Blink-182 – California
Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Best New Age Album
John Burke – Orogen
Enya – Dark Sky Island
Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion
Vangelis – Rosetta
White Sun – White Sun II
Best Traditional Blues Album
Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling
Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre
Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads
Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers
Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat
