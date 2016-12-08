Megadeth, Metallica, Baroness react to Grammy news

Megadeth, Metallica and Baroness have all reacted to being nominated for next year’s Grammy awards.

They, along with artists including, Gojira, Disturbed, Twenty One Pilots, Primus and Blink-182 were this week nominated for honours at the 59th annual ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 12, 2017.

Megadeth have been nominated for Best Metal Performance for Dystopia – and their leader Dave Mustaine says it marks the “grand finale to the most perfect campaign.”

He reports: “Last time we were nominated I was at the awards talking with Kenny G and I said how we’d been nominated a lot, but hadn’t won it yet. He said, ‘Don’t feel bad, it took me 21 times to win my first one!’ This has been such an incredible year for Megadeth.

“With so many milestones, and so many individual and group awards, to now have this honour of being nominated again is the grand finale to the most perfect campaign.”

Metallica, who have been nominated in the Best Rock Song category for Hardwired, say: “Wow! Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has only been out for a little over two weeks and we are humbled and honoured to be nominated for a Grammy.”

Baroness are nominated in the same category as Megadeth for their track Shock Me, and mainman John Baizley says hearing the news was an “unexpected surprise.”

He says: “Thank you for considering Baroness and Shock Me for a Grammy. What an unexpected surprise to get at 5 am in Australia.”

The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal and prog artists can be viewed below.

Grammy nominations 2017

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

Metallica – Hardwired

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Album

Blink-182 – California

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best New Age Album

John Burke – Orogen

Enya – Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion

Vangelis – Rosetta

White Sun – White Sun II

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling

Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads

Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers

Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

