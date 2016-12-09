Disturbed’s Draiman questions Grammys definition of rock

Disturbed’s David Draiman has questioned why his band and pop star Beyonce have been nominated in the same Grammy category.

It was announced earlier this week that Disturbed’s cover of The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show would go up against Beyonce and Jack White’s Don’t Hurt Yourself in the Best Rock Performance category at next year’s Grammys.

And Draiman has questioned the ceremony’s definition of rock music and says the fact that both feature in the same shortlist means that “something has gone wrong.”

He tells Billboard: “I have mad respect for all the artists in this category, including and especially Jack White. Is it strange to be up against Beyonce? It definitely stands out – like, one of these things is not like the other. But what are you going to do?

“What bothers me is that everybody in this category are giants of the field. These are the biggest of the big – the people who made a serious impact this year.

“Those boys in Twenty One Pilots did some damage this year. And Bowie, a posthumous award happens all the time, and who more deserving? It’s crazy the amount of talent in this category.”

The vocalist adds: “When did it all become ‘rock’? If you look at every other genre, there are so many categories and sub-categories. For rock, this is all we’ve got, so everything ends up being jammed into these four categories.

“Is it diverse? Absolutely. It’s too diverse. When you can have, with all due respect, a Beyonce and a Disturbed in the same category, something has gone wrong. Not taking anything away from her whatsoever, we’re just very different from each other.”

Draiman reports he would love to play live at the awards ceremony on February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles if asked, but reckons David Bowie’s Blackstar will come out on top.

He continues: “”If we’re gonna lose to someone, I’d love for it to be Bowie. The nice thing about Bowie is that he’s been nominated in five categories, so he can give us this one!”

“It’s a pipe dream, dude, but even pipe dreams are worth smoking.”

The other artists in the Best Rock Performance category are Alabama Shakes and Twenty One Pilots. See the full list relating to rock, metal and prog artists below.

Disturbed will head out on the road again next month in support of latest album Immortalized.

Grammy nominations 2017

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

Metallica – Hardwired

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Album

Blink-182 – California

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best New Age Album

John Burke – Orogen

Enya – Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion

Vangelis – Rosetta

White Sun – White Sun II

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling

Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads

Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers

Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

Jan 07: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Feb 12: Frankfurst Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Alt Treptow Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Osolo Telenor, Norway

Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia

