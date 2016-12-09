Disturbed’s Draiman questions Grammys definition of rock

Disturbed’s David Draiman has questioned why his band and pop star Beyonce have been nominated in the same Grammy category.
It was announced earlier this week that Disturbed’s cover of The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show would go up against Beyonce and Jack White’s Don’t Hurt Yourself in the Best Rock Performance category at next year’s Grammys.
And Draiman has questioned the ceremony’s definition of rock music and says the fact that both feature in the same shortlist means that “something has gone wrong.”
He tells Billboard: “I have mad respect for all the artists in this category, including and especially Jack White. Is it strange to be up against Beyonce? It definitely stands out – like, one of these things is not like the other. But what are you going to do?
“What bothers me is that everybody in this category are giants of the field. These are the biggest of the big – the people who made a serious impact this year.
“Those boys in Twenty One Pilots did some damage this year. And Bowie, a posthumous award happens all the time, and who more deserving? It’s crazy the amount of talent in this category.”
The vocalist adds: “When did it all become ‘rock’? If you look at every other genre, there are so many categories and sub-categories. For rock, this is all we’ve got, so everything ends up being jammed into these four categories.
“Is it diverse? Absolutely. It’s too diverse. When you can have, with all due respect, a Beyonce and a Disturbed in the same category, something has gone wrong. Not taking anything away from her whatsoever, we’re just very different from each other.”
Draiman reports he would love to play live at the awards ceremony on February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles if asked, but reckons David Bowie’s Blackstar will come out on top.
He continues: “”If we’re gonna lose to someone, I’d love for it to be Bowie. The nice thing about Bowie is that he’s been nominated in five categories, so he can give us this one!”
“It’s a pipe dream, dude, but even pipe dreams are worth smoking.”
The other artists in the Best Rock Performance category are Alabama Shakes and Twenty One Pilots. See the full list relating to rock, metal and prog artists below.
Disturbed will head out on the road again next month in support of latest album Immortalized.
