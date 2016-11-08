Disturbed deny X Factor 'sellout' claims

Disturbed frontman David Draiman insists the band were “fighting the good fight” for metal by performing live on the X Factor.
The band appeared on the Australian edition of the X Factor, where they performed their cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence. Footage of their performance can be viewed below.
Addressing online commentators who described Disturbed’s appearance on a TV talent show as a sellout, Draiman says it’s the duty of all rock and metal acts to promote the genre at every opportunity.
He says: “To those of you saying ‘sellouts,’ or, ‘What is Disturbed doing on X Factor anyway?’ – we’re fighting the good fight for our genre to be respectably represented.
“All rock bands should. All artists and musicians want to spread their work to as many people as possible. That’s what it’s all about.
“Sharing the beauty of what you created. If that is considered ‘selling out’ to some people, then so be it.”
- Killswitch Engage to launch Alive Or Just Brewing beer
- Fan called out by Disturbed frontman David Draiman brands him a bully
- Satyricon's new album will be recorded in a barn
- Amon Amarth frontman Hegg on Bloodstock 2017 headline slot
Draiman and co covered the Simon And Garfunkel classic on latest album Immortalized. Paul Simon hailed the cover as a “wonderful rendition” after Disturbed performed it live on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show.
Disturbed are on a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand. They’ll commence a European tour next year.
Disturbed tour dates
Nov 09: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia
Nov 12: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
Nov 13: Paddington Hordern Pavilion, Australia
Nov 15: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Nov 18: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Jan 07: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK
Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK
Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Feb 12: Frankfurst Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Alt Treptow Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Osolo Telenor, Norway
Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia
Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia