Disturbed deny X Factor 'sellout' claims

Disturbed frontman David Draiman insists the band were “fighting the good fight” for metal by performing live on the X Factor.

The band appeared on the Australian edition of the X Factor, where they performed their cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence. Footage of their performance can be viewed below.

Addressing online commentators who described Disturbed’s appearance on a TV talent show as a sellout, Draiman says it’s the duty of all rock and metal acts to promote the genre at every opportunity.

He says: “To those of you saying ‘sellouts,’ or, ‘What is Disturbed doing on X Factor anyway?’ – we’re fighting the good fight for our genre to be respectably represented.

“All rock bands should. All artists and musicians want to spread their work to as many people as possible. That’s what it’s all about.

“Sharing the beauty of what you created. If that is considered ‘selling out’ to some people, then so be it.”

Draiman and co covered the Simon And Garfunkel classic on latest album Immortalized. Paul Simon hailed the cover as a “wonderful rendition” after Disturbed performed it live on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show.

Disturbed are on a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand. They’ll commence a European tour next year.

