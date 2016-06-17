Gone Is Gone release Stolen From Me video

Gone Is Gone have released a video for their track Stolen From Me.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming self-titled debut EP, due for release on July 8 via Black Dune Records. The band features Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin.

They have previously unveiled videos for Violescent and Starlight.

Sanders tells Billboard: “With the eight tracks that are coming out on this record in July, I think it really touches on everything that’s to come, because since the recording of these first eight songs, we’ve recorded and written many, many, many other tracks, and I think it’s very promising to the four of use because we realise how very far we’ve grown in just a short amount of time.”

Sanders adds that they recorded enough material for a second record from the same sessions.

He also explains that Gone Is Gone plan to work with a range of different artists. He says: “It could easily be an album format. We’re also hoping to collaborate on many levels with various artists on a multitude of platforms.

“We would like to really be able to compose, collaborate, create outside of just being on a stage at a venue. We were fascinated and all have various experiences composing for film. We would like to collaborate with virtual-reality artists.

“We would like to do interactive travel and art shows. We’ve got loads of ideas that we hope some of them will actually come to fruition at some point in time.”

Gone Is Gone is available for pre-order via iTunes and the band’s web store.

Gone Is Gone tracklist

Violescent Starlight Stolen From Me Character One Divided Praying From The Danger Recede And Enter This Chapter

