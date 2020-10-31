Golden Caves release video for How To Care

Dutch prog rock quintet Golden Caves have released a new video for How To Care. It's taken from the band's recently released second album Dysergy, which is available through the Suburban Music Group label. You can watch the video in full below.

“I lost the sense of how to care," says Golden Caves singer Romy Ouwerkerk. "The world felt so monstrous. I didn’t like any of it or where it was going. You can’t do everything on your own. Sometimes you need others around you and their love to keep seeing the beauty of life and the world”.

The quintet, who formed at Rotterdam University in 2013 crowdfunded the ten-track Dysergy. The album, which is reviewed in the latest issue of Prog Magazine (on sale Thursday) is described as "mixing the atmospheric grace of Radiohead, The Pineapple Thief and Iamthemorning with the hardened edge of District 97 and Porcupine Tree."

Previously the band have released videos for Hide And Seek and Temperature.

Get Dysergy.