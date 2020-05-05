Golden Caves release lockdown video for Temperature

Dutch prog rockers Golden Caves have released a new promo video for Temperature. It's taken from the band's recently released second album Dysergy, which is available through the Suburban Music Group label. You can watch the video in full below.

"Temperature is an uptempo, straight forward rock song," explains Golden Caves singer Romy Ouwerkerk. "It has pulsating and trivial roots with distorted riffs and sounds. Catchy vocal lines with a dreamy harmonical background elevate the song to a heavenly cloud (to my opinion).When there’s no patience left, and no energy nor faith for a promising future."

The quintet, who formed at Rotterdam University in 2013 crowdfunded the ten-track Dysergy. The album, which is reviewed in the latest issue of Prog Magazine (on sale Thursday) is described as "mixing the atmospheric grace of Radiohead, The Pineapple Thief and Iamthemorning with the hardened edge of District 97 and Porcupine Tree."

