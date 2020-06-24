Godsticks release new video to help support struggling venues and festivals

Godsticks have released a video for their track Relief to raise awareness of the Save Our Venues campaign.

Save Our Venues was set up to help support the live music scene which is in crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. And with no shows or tours planned in the near future, Godsticks have decided to take action – also listing a number of venues and festivals which are in need of support on their website.

Vocalist and guitarist Darran Charles says: “Like all musicians at the moment, we’re desperate for normality to resume so that we can play live once again. So, to compensate we’ve recorded a virtual live performance from the comfort of our home studios.

“It’s of course no substitute to being physically on stage, but thanks to some technological wizardry, we can invite you to watch us perform Relief from our new record Inescapable, and perhaps also set a record for playing the most venues in five minutes and two seconds!

“Some of these are well-loved local and national venues that we’ve enjoyed playing at over the years, while others are representative of our ambitions and dreams!

“With concerts likely to be a significant time away from resuming, the survival of live venues and festivals around the world is under threat. Fortunately, there are organisations set up to try and prevent this from happening; organisations such as Save Our Venues.

Charles continues: “We have put a list of some of our favourite venues and festivals on our website, some of whom need your support more than ever, and some who have had to set up crowdfunding campaigns.

“Of course, there are countless industries struggling at the moment, but this is ours, and in order for live music to resume in the future then we’ll need our favourite venues to remain in existence!”

Inescapable was released earlier this year through Kscope, with the Welsh outfit previously sharing the tracks Victim and Surrender.