Go behind the scenes with Slipknot on the Unsainted video shoot

To mark its first anniversary, Slipknot have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how their promo for Unsainted was created.

Unsainted was the first single released from Slipknot’s studio album We Are Not Your Kind, and gave fans their first glimpse of the new-look Slipknot masks.

Slipknot say: “Unsainted was released one year ago alongside the announcement of our album We Are Not Your Kind. Go behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage from the video shoot now.”

The day after the video was released, Unsainted made its live debut when the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Slipknot also performed their 2018 standalone single All Out Life on Kimmel’s outdoor stage.

Check out the making of video along with the original below.

Last week, Slipknot officially cancelled all their summer 2020 tour dates. The cancellations apply to all the shows the band had lined up, including their Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea plans.

Slipknot issued a statement through social media which read: "Unfortunately Slipknot's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, will not be happening.

"The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured.”

At the start of March, Slipknot were also forced to pull the plug on their Asian tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.