Slipknot are back with ferocious new single All Out Life

Slipknot have taken the metal world by complete surprise by releasing a brand new single.
The band have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter, with frontman Corey Taylor recently telling Metal Hammer that the band have written the heaviest song of their career and had worked through 20 demos.
We all thought we’d have to wait until 2019 to hear fresh material from the Iowa icons – but All Out Life is here and it’s incredible.
Check out the official Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed video below.
Frontman Corey Taylor says: “All Out Life is a song that is trying to do two things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain.
“People are so eager to find the ‘Next Big Thing’ sometimes, that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing.
“Fuck that. Why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past?
“I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. All Out Life is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music - it’s the staying power.”
Clown adds: “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and All Out Life, the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works.
“It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”
Slipknot will headline the UK’s Download festival next year and will also embark on a 2019 European tour to tie-in with the Donington show.
Slipknot 2019 European tour
07-08 Jun: Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland
07-09 Jun: Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany
07-09 Jun: Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany
13-15 Jun: Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria
13-16 Jun: Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland
14-16 Jun: Derby, Download Festival, UK
17 Jun: Leipzig, Arena, Germany
18 Jun: Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany
19-22 Jun: Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark
21-23 Jun: Dessel, Graspop, Belgium
25-26 Jun: Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland
27 Jun: Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy
28-30 Jun: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain
01 Jul: Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France
03-06 Jul: Lisbon, VOA, Portugal
04-05 Jul: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain