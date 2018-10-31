Slipknot are back with ferocious new single All Out Life

Slipknot have taken the metal world by complete surprise by releasing a brand new single.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter, with frontman Corey Taylor recently telling Metal Hammer that the band have written the heaviest song of their career and had worked through 20 demos.

We all thought we’d have to wait until 2019 to hear fresh material from the Iowa icons – but All Out Life is here and it’s incredible.

Check out the official Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed video below.

Frontman Corey Taylor says: “All Out Life is a song that is trying to do two things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain.

“People are so eager to find the ‘Next Big Thing’ sometimes, that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing.

“Fuck that. Why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past?

“I’d rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. All Out Life is the anthem that reminds people that it’s not the date on the music - it’s the staying power.”

Clown adds: “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and All Out Life, the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works.

“It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

Slipknot will headline the UK’s Download festival next year and will also embark on a 2019 European tour to tie-in with the Donington show.

Slipknot 2019 European tour

07-08 Jun: Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland

07-09 Jun: Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany

07-09 Jun: Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany

13-15 Jun: Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria

13-16 Jun: Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland

14-16 Jun: Derby, Download Festival, UK

17 Jun: Leipzig, Arena, Germany

18 Jun: Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany

19-22 Jun: Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark

21-23 Jun: Dessel, Graspop, Belgium

25-26 Jun: Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland

27 Jun: Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy

28-30 Jun: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain

01 Jul: Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France

03-06 Jul: Lisbon, VOA, Portugal

04-05 Jul: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain