Go behind-the-scenes with Five Finger Death Punch on Blue On Black video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a behind-the-scenes video to show how they created the promo for their latest single Blue On Black.

The song is taken from the group’s latest album And Justice For None, which arrived back in May.

The video comes just days after drummer Jeremy Spencer was forced to quit the band after undergoing back surgery for the second time.

Speaking with Pulse Of Radio, Spencer said: “This decision has been weighing on me for months, and now the time has finally come.

“I started to play when I was six years old, and I feel fortunate that my body has provided me with several decades of doing what I love most: drumming.

"However, the rigorous physical wear and tear has got me to the point where I feel I can no longer deliver a performance that brings me satisfaction and joy. I feel the band deserves to get someone with the fire and energy, capable of delivering the performance that the fans deserve.

"Like you, I will be cheering them on to continue making great music as they tour the world and bring exciting shows to all our cherished fans."

For the band's recent co-headline shows with Breaking Benjamin, Scale The Summit drummer Charlie Engen filled in for Spencer. As yet, there is no news of a permanent replacement.