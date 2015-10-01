Trending

Gnarwolves issue The Waiting Line video

Track taken from upcoming EP to be released ahead of European tour

Gnarwolves have released a video for their track The Waiting Line.

It’s taken from EP Adolescence, released on November 13 via Big Scary Monsters/Tangled Talk. The Brighton trio revealed in June they were planning to release new music by the end of the year.

The band say the four-track offering takes inspiration from the DC hardcore scene.

Frontman Thom Weeks tells DIY: “We tend to get pretty influenced by the music we listen to in the van, so this record definitely has a DC hardcore vibe to it.

“It’s heavy, it’s short, and it’s probably the most agitated we’ve sounded on record. Thematically, the songs are about having a crisis of faith with society.”

Gnarwolves hit the road next month alongside Spraynard.

ADOLESCENCE TRACKLIST

  1. The Waiting Line
  2. Daydreamer
  3. Blondie
  4. Bad Dreams

GNARWOLVES WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Antwerp JH Kavka, Belgium
Nov 18: Paris International, France
Nov 19: Arnhem Wiilemen, Netherlands
Nov 20: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Nov 21: Cologne MTC, Germany
Nov 23: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Nov 24: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Nov 25: Budapest Durer Kurt, Hungary
Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 27: Marghera Centro Sociale Rivolta, Italy
Nov 28: Pesaro Dalla Cira, Italy
Nov 30: Luzern TBC, Switzerland
Dec 01: Toulouse Saint des Sains, France
Dec 02: Nantes Scene Michelet, France
Dec 08: Plymouth Junction, UK
Dec 09: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse, UK
Dec 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Dec 11: Leeds Key Club, UK
Dec 12: Glasgow Audio, UK
Dec 13: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Dec 14: Liverpool District, UK
Dec 15: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Dec 16: Bristol Exchange, UK
Dec 17: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK
Dec 18: London Underworld, UK

