Gnarwolves issue The Waiting Line video

Gnarwolves have released a video for their track The Waiting Line.
It’s taken from EP Adolescence, released on November 13 via Big Scary Monsters/Tangled Talk. The Brighton trio revealed in June they were planning to release new music by the end of the year.
The band say the four-track offering takes inspiration from the DC hardcore scene.
Frontman Thom Weeks tells DIY: “We tend to get pretty influenced by the music we listen to in the van, so this record definitely has a DC hardcore vibe to it.
“It’s heavy, it’s short, and it’s probably the most agitated we’ve sounded on record. Thematically, the songs are about having a crisis of faith with society.”
Gnarwolves hit the road next month alongside Spraynard.
ADOLESCENCE TRACKLIST
- The Waiting Line
- Daydreamer
- Blondie
- Bad Dreams
GNARWOLVES WINTER TOUR 2015
Nov 17: Antwerp JH Kavka, Belgium
Nov 18: Paris International, France
Nov 19: Arnhem Wiilemen, Netherlands
Nov 20: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Nov 21: Cologne MTC, Germany
Nov 23: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Nov 24: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Nov 25: Budapest Durer Kurt, Hungary
Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 27: Marghera Centro Sociale Rivolta, Italy
Nov 28: Pesaro Dalla Cira, Italy
Nov 30: Luzern TBC, Switzerland
Dec 01: Toulouse Saint des Sains, France
Dec 02: Nantes Scene Michelet, France
Dec 08: Plymouth Junction, UK
Dec 09: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse, UK
Dec 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Dec 11: Leeds Key Club, UK
Dec 12: Glasgow Audio, UK
Dec 13: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Dec 14: Liverpool District, UK
Dec 15: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Dec 16: Bristol Exchange, UK
Dec 17: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK
Dec 18: London Underworld, UK