Gnarwolves issue The Waiting Line video

Gnarwolves have released a video for their track The Waiting Line.

It’s taken from EP Adolescence, released on November 13 via Big Scary Monsters/Tangled Talk. The Brighton trio revealed in June they were planning to release new music by the end of the year.

The band say the four-track offering takes inspiration from the DC hardcore scene.

Frontman Thom Weeks tells DIY: “We tend to get pretty influenced by the music we listen to in the van, so this record definitely has a DC hardcore vibe to it.

“It’s heavy, it’s short, and it’s probably the most agitated we’ve sounded on record. Thematically, the songs are about having a crisis of faith with society.”

Gnarwolves hit the road next month alongside Spraynard.

ADOLESCENCE TRACKLIST

The Waiting Line Daydreamer Blondie Bad Dreams

GNARWOLVES WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Antwerp JH Kavka, Belgium

Nov 18: Paris International, France

Nov 19: Arnhem Wiilemen, Netherlands

Nov 20: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Nov 21: Cologne MTC, Germany

Nov 23: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 24: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Nov 25: Budapest Durer Kurt, Hungary

Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 27: Marghera Centro Sociale Rivolta, Italy

Nov 28: Pesaro Dalla Cira, Italy

Nov 30: Luzern TBC, Switzerland

Dec 01: Toulouse Saint des Sains, France

Dec 02: Nantes Scene Michelet, France

Dec 08: Plymouth Junction, UK

Dec 09: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse, UK

Dec 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 11: Leeds Key Club, UK

Dec 12: Glasgow Audio, UK

Dec 13: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Dec 14: Liverpool District, UK

Dec 15: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Dec 16: Bristol Exchange, UK

Dec 17: Bournemouth Sound Circus, UK

Dec 18: London Underworld, UK