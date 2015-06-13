Gnarwolves planning 2015 release

Gnarwolves are planning a release before the end of the year, the band have confirmed.

The Brighton punk rockers released their self-titled debut album in 2014 and have also put out three EPs since forming in 2011. While they haven’t confirmed whether the next release will be an EP or a full album, they’ve promised new tunes are on the way.

And while they look forward to unleashing the material, they say they could do without the time constraints put on them by the record business, saying they prefer to work at their own pace.

The band tell TeamRock Radio: “We’re gonna put something out before the end of the year. But the thing that’s changed is that, because of major labels starting to press records so much, you have to start pressing a record six months before it comes out now, which is mental.

“So we have to be ready to put a record out six months prior to it being released. What the hell? We literally only released one the other day. But it’s cool because we’ve got some tunes and they sound sick, and it’s always nice to play new material when you’re on tour so much.”

Gnarwolves played the Encore Stage at Download on Friday and will now head out on a UK tour followed by a run of US dates next month:

Jun 18: London Electic Ballroom, UK

Jun 19: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Jun 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jun 21: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Jun 22: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms, UK

Jul 04: London Brixton Academy, UK

Jul 23: Richmond The National, VA, US

Jul 24: Greensboro Greene Strret Club, NC, US

Jul 25: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, US

Jul 27: Orlando Venue 578, FL, US

Jul 29: Houston Scout Bar, TX, US

Jul 30: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX, US

Jul 31: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX, US

Aug 01: Tuscon The Rialto Theatre, AZ, US

Aug 03: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA, US

Aug 04: Reno Knitting Factory, NV, US

Aug 07: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO, US

Aug 08: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE, US

Aug 09: St Louis The Ready Room, MO, US

Aug 10: Bloomington The Castle Theatre, IL, US

Aug 11: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY, US

Aug 12: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI, US

Aug 13: pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI, US

Aug 14: London Music Hall, Canada

Aug 15: Patchogue Emporium, NY, US

Aug 18: South Burlingon Higher Ground Ballroom, VT, US

Aug 19: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT, US

Aug 20: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ, US

Aug 21: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA, US