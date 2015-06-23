Glenn Hughes lists UK dates

Glenn Hughes will return to the UK in October and November with his solo band.

The trio includes ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and long-standing drummer Pontus Engborg.

Their set will feature tracks from throughout the mainman’s career, including Deep Purple, Trapeze, Black Country Communion, California Breed and solo work.

Hughes says: “I’ve lived in Los Angeles most of my life, but my career started back in the UK. There’s no greater high than performing – it’s going to be epic.”

The UK dates are in addition to his previously-announced European tour. Tickets are on sale now. Support comes from Jared James Nichols, who plays at the Black Heart in Camden, London, tonight.

Glenn Hughes UK dates

Oct 19: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 20: Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Oct 22: Belfast Limelight

Oct 23: Glasgow Garage

Oct 25: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Oct 26: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 28: York Fibbers

Oct 29: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 15: Milan Legend Club , Italy

Sep 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Sep 18: Burgieden Riffelhof, Germany

Sep 20: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 24: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Sep 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 26: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands

Sep 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 30: Rendsburgh Nordmarkhalle, Germany

Oct 01: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 03: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Oct 04: Ludwisgsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Oct 06: Solothurn Kofemehl, Switzerland

Oct 07: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 10: Madrid Arena, Spain

Oct 11: Calella Rock Festival, Spain

Oct 13: Paris Divian Du Monde, France

Oct 14: Riom La Puce A L’Oreille, France

Oct 16: Leffrinckoucke La Poudriere, France