Glenn Hughes lists UK dates

Glenn Hughes will return to the UK in October and November with his solo band.
The trio includes ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and long-standing drummer Pontus Engborg.
Their set will feature tracks from throughout the mainman’s career, including Deep Purple, Trapeze, Black Country Communion, California Breed and solo work.
Hughes says: “I’ve lived in Los Angeles most of my life, but my career started back in the UK. There’s no greater high than performing – it’s going to be epic.”
The UK dates are in addition to his previously-announced European tour. Tickets are on sale now. Support comes from Jared James Nichols, who plays at the Black Heart in Camden, London, tonight.
Glenn Hughes UK dates
Oct 19: Norwich Waterfront
Oct 20: Newcastle Tyne Theatre
Oct 22: Belfast Limelight
Oct 23: Glasgow Garage
Oct 25: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Oct 26: Bilston Robin 2
Oct 28: York Fibbers
Oct 29: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 01: London Electric Ballroom
European dates
Sep 15: Milan Legend Club , Italy
Sep 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Sep 18: Burgieden Riffelhof, Germany
Sep 20: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Sep 22: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Sep 24: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Sep 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
Sep 26: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands
Sep 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Sep 30: Rendsburgh Nordmarkhalle, Germany
Oct 01: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Oct 03: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Oct 04: Ludwisgsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Oct 06: Solothurn Kofemehl, Switzerland
Oct 07: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 10: Madrid Arena, Spain
Oct 11: Calella Rock Festival, Spain
Oct 13: Paris Divian Du Monde, France
Oct 14: Riom La Puce A L’Oreille, France
Oct 16: Leffrinckoucke La Poudriere, France