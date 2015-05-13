Glenn Hughes goes solo again

Glenn Hughes has confirmed a solo European tour, months after the collapse of previous project California Breed.

The three-piece were formed from the ashes of Black Country Communion by Hughes and Jason Bonham, along with guitarist Andrew Watt, and launched a well-received album last year.

But in January California Breed described themselves as “no more” less than 12 months after announcing their existence, adding: “Another thing we couldn’t keep together.”

The split followed Bonham’s departure in August 2014. Hughes said in January: “There was no way moving forward without all three original members.”

Now he reports: “After being studio-bound for the past few months and touring with California Breed late last year – where I received the most incredible live audience reaction to my appearances while out with Alter Bridge and Slash – I felt it long overdue for a solo tour of my own.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the road with a brand new solo band, and reaching out to as many fans as possible. It’s a real pleasure for me to be coming back to perform live.”

The set will consist of material from California Breed, Black Country Communion, Deep Purple, Trapeze and his solo career.

Sep 15: Milan Legend Club , Italy

Sep 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Sep 18: Burgieden Riffelhof, Germany

Sep 20: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 24: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Sep 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 26: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands

Sep 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 30: Rendsburgh Nordmarkhalle, Germany

Oct 01: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 03: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Oct 04: Ludwisgsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Oct 06: Solothurn Kofemehl, Switzerland

Oct 07: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 10: Madrid Arena, Spain

Oct 11: Calella Rock Festival, Spain

Oct 13: Paris Divian Du Monde, France

Oct 14: Riom La Puce A L’Oreille, France

Oct 16: Leffrinckoucke La Poudriere, France