Glenn Hughes goes solo again

Glenn Hughes has confirmed a solo European tour, months after the collapse of previous project California Breed.
The three-piece were formed from the ashes of Black Country Communion by Hughes and Jason Bonham, along with guitarist Andrew Watt, and launched a well-received album last year.
But in January California Breed described themselves as “no more” less than 12 months after announcing their existence, adding: “Another thing we couldn’t keep together.”
The split followed Bonham’s departure in August 2014. Hughes said in January: “There was no way moving forward without all three original members.”
Now he reports: “After being studio-bound for the past few months and touring with California Breed late last year – where I received the most incredible live audience reaction to my appearances while out with Alter Bridge and Slash – I felt it long overdue for a solo tour of my own.
“I’m looking forward to hitting the road with a brand new solo band, and reaching out to as many fans as possible. It’s a real pleasure for me to be coming back to perform live.”
The set will consist of material from California Breed, Black Country Communion, Deep Purple, Trapeze and his solo career.
Glenn Hughes European tour dates
Sep 15: Milan Legend Club , Italy
Sep 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Sep 18: Burgieden Riffelhof, Germany
Sep 20: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Sep 22: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany
Sep 24: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Sep 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
Sep 26: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands
Sep 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Sep 30: Rendsburgh Nordmarkhalle, Germany
Oct 01: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Oct 03: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium
Oct 04: Ludwisgsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Oct 06: Solothurn Kofemehl, Switzerland
Oct 07: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 10: Madrid Arena, Spain
Oct 11: Calella Rock Festival, Spain
Oct 13: Paris Divian Du Monde, France
Oct 14: Riom La Puce A L’Oreille, France
Oct 16: Leffrinckoucke La Poudriere, France