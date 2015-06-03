Glenn Hughes hires Doug Aldrich for European tour

Glenn Hughes will be joined on his upcoming European solo tour by ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich.

And the frontman says he’s delighted to be performing with an artist he’s known for years.

Hughes disbanded California Breed in January following the departure of drummer Jason Bonham soon after they’d made their self-titled album, saying it was impossible to continue without him. He later confirmed a return to solo work.

He and Aldrich met while the guitarist was working with Ronnie James Dio, and reconnected on the fifth anniversary of the iconic singer’s death.

Hughes says: “On a fateful night in 2010, I was playing at a festival in Bologna, Italy. I asked Doug if he’d like to play a couple of Deep Purple songs. I introduced Doug to the stage, and we performed for the audience. It felt natural and full of energy.

“On the fifth anniversary of Ronnie’s passing, we chose to talk and remember how much we loved and missed him. We both asked what we were doing musically, and then out of the blue I asked him if he’d like to come and play with me. The answer was, ‘I’m in!’”

He describes Aldrich as a “world class guitar player and bona fide rock star,” adding that he has “all the qualities one needs to fulfil a fruitful life.”

Aldrich – whose most recent project was supergroup Revolution Saints – says: “I posted on my Facebook page about that night in Bologna. I remember Glenn dedicating ‘Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll’ to Ronnie – it was right out of the blue, and little did we know RJD would pass the next day.

“Glenn and I were both pallbearers at the funeral. He heard about the Facebook post and gave me a call, also asking if I was up for a little jamming. We both agreed it was long overdue to do a run of dates together.”

The band’s set will feature material from throughout Hughes’ career, including Deep Purple, Black Country Communion, California Breed and Trapeze.

Sep 15: Milan Legend Club , Italy

Sep 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Sep 18: Burgieden Riffelhof, Germany

Sep 20: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 24: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Sep 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 26: Weert Bosuil, Netherlands

Sep 28: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Sep 30: Rendsburgh Nordmarkhalle, Germany

Oct 01: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 03: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Oct 04: Ludwisgsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Oct 06: Solothurn Kofemehl, Switzerland

Oct 07: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 10: Madrid Arena, Spain

Oct 11: Calella Rock Festival, Spain

Oct 13: Paris Divian Du Monde, France

Oct 14: Riom La Puce A L’Oreille, France

Oct 16: Leffrinckoucke La Poudriere, France