Gleb Kolyadin shares handcrafted, animated video for uplifting new single Glimmer

Iamthemorning pianist Gleb Kolyadin has shared a video for his brand new single, the uplifting Glimmer.

At the same time he's announced that he will release his brand new solo album, Mobula, through Kscope Records on February 28.

The new video Glimmer features handcrafted animation by Natalia Ryss, known for her work with Max Cooper. The video was crafted frame by frame over three months using different techniques like rotoscoping, mirroring Glimmer's otherworldly charm and adds a visual depth to the ethereal quality of the music.

"Drawing from poloniumcubes - Gleb's vast music diary of over 500 tracks - Mobula unfolds as a suite of 14 short stories, each one a vibrant novella in sound," the label say of the new album, Kolydadin's forth solo release and the follow-up to 2022's Outland.

"It’s a sci-fi-inspired odyssey that captures the spirit of grace and exploration, embodied by the album’s titular oceanic creature. From neoclassical elegance to pulsating electronic beats & folk textures, Mobula traverses genres and emotions, mirroring the movements of an imaginary planet and its ever-changing atmospheres."

You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Mobula.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Gleb Kolyadin: Mobula

1. Parallax

2. Glimmer

3. Afterglow

4. Dawnlight

5. Radiant

6. Observer

7. Transient

8. Crystalline

9. Fractured

10. Tempest

11. Nebular

12. Shimmer

13. Starfall

14. Gaia