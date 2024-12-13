Gleb Kolyadin shares handcrafted, animated video for uplifting new single Glimmer

By
( )
published

Iamthemorning pianist Gleb Kolyadin will release his new solo album Mobula in February

Gleb Kolyadin
(Image credit: Augusta Levina)

Iamthemorning pianist Gleb Kolyadin has shared a video for his brand new single, the uplifting Glimmer.

At the same time he's announced that he will release his brand new solo album, Mobula, through Kscope Records on February 28.

The new video Glimmer features handcrafted animation by Natalia Ryss, known for her work with Max Cooper. The video was crafted frame by frame over three months using different techniques like rotoscoping, mirroring Glimmer's otherworldly charm and adds a visual depth to the ethereal quality of the music.

"Drawing from poloniumcubes - Gleb's vast music diary of over 500 tracks - Mobula unfolds as a suite of 14 short stories, each one a vibrant novella in sound," the label say of the new album, Kolydadin's forth solo release and the follow-up to 2022's Outland.

"It’s a sci-fi-inspired odyssey that captures the spirit of grace and exploration, embodied by the album’s titular oceanic creature. From neoclassical elegance to pulsating electronic beats & folk textures, Mobula traverses genres and emotions, mirroring the movements of an imaginary planet and its ever-changing atmospheres."

You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Mobula.

Gleb Kolyadin

(Image credit: Kscope)

Gleb Kolyadin: Mobula
1. Parallax
2. Glimmer
3. Afterglow
4. Dawnlight
5. Radiant
6. Observer
7. Transient
8. Crystalline
9. Fractured
10. Tempest
11. Nebular
12. Shimmer
13. Starfall
14. Gaia

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.