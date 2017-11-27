Glassjaw detail new album Material Control

Glassjaw have released details of their upcoming third studio album.

The band revealed their new track Shira last week which will appear on Material Control, and debuted New White Extremity in late 2015.

Now vocalist Daryl Palumbo, guitarist Justin Beck, bassist Travis Sykes and drummer Chad Hasty have announced that the follow-up to 2002’s Worship And Tribute will arrive on December 1 via Century Media.

A statement reads: “Glassjaw, notoriously tight-lipped, fuelled more speculation when fans across the globe began to randomly receive mysterious postal service packages from the band.

“The packages included thousands of postcards sent to express the band’s gratitude to the dedicated fanbase who have waited patiently for new music for over a decade, since Glassjaw’s last critically acclaimed full-length release Worship And Tribute.

“These ‘thank you’ postcards double as playable vinyl of each new track from Material Control.

The album is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Glassjaw Material Control tracklist

New White Extremity Shira 11 Days Golgotha Pretty Hell Bastille Day Pompeii Bibleland Closer My Conscience Weighs A Ton Material Control Cut And Run

Nov 29: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Jan 15: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Jan 18: Melbourne The Forum, Australia

Jan 19: Brisbane Tivol, Australia

Jan 22: Perth Capitol, Australia