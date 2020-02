Glassjaw have released a stream of their single New White Extremity.

It’s the first work from the band since 2011 EP Coloring Book – and their first featuring bassist Travis Sykes and drummer Chad Hasty. They join longtime members vocalist Daryl Palumbo and guitarist and keyboardist Justin Beck.

Glassjaw’s last full-length release was 2002’s Worship And Tribute.

They’ll head out on the road in January with Coheed And Cambria for dates across the UK and US.