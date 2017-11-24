Listen to epic new Glassjaw track Shira

Glassjaw have released a stream of their blistering new track Shira on Spotify.

The song, which the Long Island outfit have previously played live, will be included on their upcoming album Material Control which will be the band’s first collection of tracks since 2011 EP Coloring Book.

In December 2015, Glassjaw released the single New White Extremity which featured bassist Travis Sykes and drummer Chad Hasty. They joined longtime members vocalist Daryl Palumbo and guitarist and keyboardist Justin Beck in the band.

Glassjaw are currently on the road with The Used and have announced a handful of Australian shows which will take place in January.

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Nov 24: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Nov 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 26: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 29: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Jan 15: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Jan 18: Melbourne The Forum, Australia

Jan 19: Brisbane Tivol, Australia

Jan 22: Perth Capitol, Australia

