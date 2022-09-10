Glass Hammer share brand new video for The Years Roll By

US prog rockers Glass Hammer have released a video for brand new song The Years Roll By which you can watch below. It's the opening track from the band's recently announced their new album, At The Gate, which will be released on October 7.

At The Gate is the third and final part of the band's epic Skallagrim trilogy, following on from Dreaming City (2021) and Skallagrim – Into The Breach (2022). The album’s narrative concludes the sword and sorcery- inspired tale of the thief with the screaming sword, a desperate man who lost his lover and his memory.

"Of course, as with any Glass Hammer concept album, there is more to it than a simple plot," explains creator Steve Babb. "On the surface, it appears to be about magic swords and heroes, but it's actually a story about confronting evil, how to survive it, and how to face despair and heartache. And most importantly, it's about why the pursuit of profound and lasting joy in an often joyless world is worthwhile, even when all available evidence suggests it cannot be found."

Babb says he chose to open the album with a ballad. "…something ethereal, something reminiscent of what our fans call classic Glass Hammer. The Years Roll By fits the bill, I think. Of course, there'll be plenty of metal and prog on the new album. The next music video I plan to release hits really hard!"

Babb is joined on the album by long time musical partner Fred Schendel, vocalist Hannah Pryor and Aaron Raulston, while Yes vocalist Jon Davison and singer John Beagley make guest appearances.

The Skallagrim saga also saw Babb release a novel, Skallagrim - In The Vales Of Pagarna, earlier this year.

Pre-order At The Gate.