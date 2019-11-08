Glass Hammer release teaser trailer for new album Dreaming City

US prog rockers Glass Hammer have released a teaser trailer for their forthcoming new album Dreaming City. The new album will be released in the Spring fo 2020 and you can watch the video below.

“The concept is inspired by writers like Michael Moorcock and Robert Howard,” Steve Babb tells Prog. “But as with any Glass Hammer album there are all manner of influences at work. A sudden nostalgic fascination with Rush’s By Tor And The Snow Dog while immersing myself in episodes of Peaky Blinders – odd things like that all flowed together to set the tone for Dreaming City. So it’s about fights, battles, bad guys more battles!”

"We’ve just released a teaser video for the album, but don’t let it fool you. This album starts in one place musically and ends up in another. Track one is no indication of what track two will sound like….and that’s us having fun with our music! It’s a journey that we want to take you on, both in terms of the story and lyrics, and most importantly the music.”

Alongside founding members Babb and Fred Schendel, The Dreaming features vocalist Susie Bogdanowicz, UK singer John Beagley, drummer Aaron Rauslton and guitarists Reese Boyd and Brian Brewer.

Babb promises there will be further cameos to be announced.