Ghost launch “deliciously disturbing” lyric video for Faith

Ghost have released a lyric video for their track Faith.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2018 Prequelle album, with the promo’s disturbing visuals, which depict a lobotomy, created by Zev Deans.

Ghost say: “We wish to inform you Ghost's song Faith has a deliciously disturbing lyric video ready for viewing.”

Given the subject matter, squeamish Ghost fans may want to watch this from a distance.

The video release comes just days after the band announced a UK and European arena tour which will take place this winter.

Ghost will kick off The Ultimate Tour Named Death in the UK and Ireland over six nights from November 16 before travelling to mainland Europe for a further 12 shows, which will wrap up in Toulouse on December 19.

The band will be joined by special guests All Them Witches and Tribulation, with tickets going on sale on Friday (July 12).

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death UK and European dates

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Touslouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France